Maharashtra's Path to Sustainability: Water-Rich Villages and Community Farming

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the critical role of water conservation and community involvement in achieving sustainable farming in the state. During a Pani Foundation event, he praised Aamir Khan's contributions through the foundation's efforts in drought prevention and watershed management, advocating for transformative group farming movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:15 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a clarion call to make Maharashtra's farming practices sustainable, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the necessity of water conservation in rural areas. Speaking at an event hosted by the Pani Foundation in Pune, a non-profit established by actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Fadnavis outlined his vision for water-rich villages and comprehensive water management systems.

Fadnavis pointed out that without concerted efforts in water conservation, droughts will continue to challenge the state. He advocated for group farming to be transformed into a grassroots movement, promising state support to such initiatives. The Chief Minister thanked Aamir Khan for his pivotal role in drought prevention through the foundation's efforts.

Praising Khan's dogged pursuit for perfection, Fadnavis remarked on the significant impact of the Pani Foundation since its inception in 2016. The NGO's focus on training rural communities in water management has been instrumental in tackling drought and promoting economic empowerment in Maharashtra, according to its mission statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

