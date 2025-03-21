Left Menu

Astroscale and Bellatrix Aerospace Collaborate for Space Sustainability

Astroscale and Bellatrix Aerospace have signed an MoU to advance orbital debris removal and satellite services. This partnership aims to enhance space sustainability and facilitate Bellatrix's entry into the Japanese market, while boosting Astroscale's presence in India's burgeoning space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese orbital debris removal firm Astroscale has teamed up with Bellatrix Aerospace, an Indian startup known for propulsion systems.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), seeks to drive advances in satellite servicing, active debris removal, and sustainable in-orbit mobility, aiming for a cleaner space environment.

This partnership also enhances Bellatrix's market entry into Japan and boosts Astroscale's expansion within India's rapidly evolving space market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

