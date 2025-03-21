Astroscale and Bellatrix Aerospace Collaborate for Space Sustainability

Japanese orbital debris removal firm Astroscale has teamed up with Bellatrix Aerospace, an Indian startup known for propulsion systems.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), seeks to drive advances in satellite servicing, active debris removal, and sustainable in-orbit mobility, aiming for a cleaner space environment.

This partnership also enhances Bellatrix's market entry into Japan and boosts Astroscale's expansion within India's rapidly evolving space market.

