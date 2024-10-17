Left Menu

Mizoram's Fuel Price Hike Sparks Protests but Stays Firm

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced that despite protests, fuel prices will remain unchanged after recent hikes. The government increased VAT on petrol and diesel to support social infrastructure and road maintenance projects, highlighting welfare objectives and competitive regional pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:46 IST
The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, confirmed on Thursday that the increase in petrol and diesel prices, effective since September 1, will remain in place, despite significant protests.

Commercial vehicle owners have expressed dissatisfaction, demanding a reversal, but the government insists that these hikes are vital for funding social infrastructure and road maintenance. The VAT increase and new levies aim to boost welfare projects and keep regional prices competitive.

Meanwhile, discussions continue regarding the potential transfer of Lengpui Airport's management to the Indian Air Force or private agencies. As protests simmer, the state's vehicle union awaits further actions in response to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

