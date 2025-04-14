South Africa's VAT Hike: A Small Business Owner's Battle for Survival
South African beverage company owner, Ndumiso Madlala, faces potential financial challenges as the government plans to raise the value-added tax by 1%. This increase may force Madlala to adjust prices and could impact his small business's competitiveness in a challenging economic environment.
The impending value-added tax hike in South Africa could have serious implications for small business owners like Ndumiso Madlala, who produces both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
The South African National Treasury intends to increase VAT by 1% over two years starting May 1, aiming to bolster government revenue. This move, however, poses substantial challenges for small-scale companies, which struggle to remain competitive against larger corporations.
Despite the ongoing economic headwinds, Ndumiso remains optimistic about his brand, Dragonfire Ginger, banking on its established reputation and loyal customer base to withstand the turbulent times ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Auto Tariff Shake-Up: Repercussions on the U.S. Economy
ACC Overhauls Accredited Employers Programme to Boost Injury Rehab and Economy
UP's economy grew in last 8 years to become country's 2nd biggest; per capita income doubled: CM Adityanath in exclusive interview to PTI.
Uttar Pradesh on Track to Become India's Largest Economy by 2030
24/7 Convenience Stores: A Boost to Economy and Accessibility