South Africa's VAT Hike: A Small Business Owner's Battle for Survival

South African beverage company owner, Ndumiso Madlala, faces potential financial challenges as the government plans to raise the value-added tax by 1%. This increase may force Madlala to adjust prices and could impact his small business's competitiveness in a challenging economic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:32 IST
The impending value-added tax hike in South Africa could have serious implications for small business owners like Ndumiso Madlala, who produces both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The South African National Treasury intends to increase VAT by 1% over two years starting May 1, aiming to bolster government revenue. This move, however, poses substantial challenges for small-scale companies, which struggle to remain competitive against larger corporations.

Despite the ongoing economic headwinds, Ndumiso remains optimistic about his brand, Dragonfire Ginger, banking on its established reputation and loyal customer base to withstand the turbulent times ahead.

