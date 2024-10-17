Left Menu

Reliance Retail and Mothercare Forge New Era with Joint Venture

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has announced a joint venture with Mothercare plc, which will hold the Mothercare brand and related intellectual property in South Asia. This partnership will grant Reliance a 51% stake, positioning it as a franchisor in the region and enabling further growth opportunities.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:35 IST
In a significant move, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has entered into a joint venture with Mothercare plc, a renowned global entity specializing in parental and children's products.

This collaboration will see Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Brands Limited, assume a 51 percent stake, while Mothercare retains 49 percent. The venture will encompass the Mothercare brand and its intellectual assets in India and its neighbors.

Reliance's acquisition, amounting to 16 million British pounds, will not only strengthen South Asian operations but also expand Mothercare's reach, signifying a promising growth trajectory under seasoned stewardship.

