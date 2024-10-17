Left Menu

Global Economic Challenges: A Fine Balance Between Growth and Debt

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva outlines a challenging outlook for the global economy, marked by slow growth, rising debt, and increasing trade barriers. Despite these hurdles, global trade and cooperation remain crucial to stabilizing economic conditions and addressing issues like inflation and development aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:03 IST
Global Economic Challenges: A Fine Balance Between Growth and Debt
economy

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest forecast highlights a challenging future for the global economy, as described by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. In her address, ahead of the upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings, Georgieva discussed the combination of slow growth, trade tensions, and high debt levels impacting global financial stability.

She emphasized the burden of enduring high prices on the poor and raised alarms about potential regional destabilization due to ongoing Middle East conflicts affecting global commodity markets. Georgieva also pointed to the negative implications of rising military expenditures on funding for other vital areas, including aid for developing nations.

Despite these concerns, Georgieva noted some positive developments, such as declining global inflation and stable labor markets in the U.S. and Europe. However, she warned that global growth would fall short of overcoming poverty and generating necessary tax revenue, highlighting the importance of international cooperation to tackle economic challenges and enhance productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024