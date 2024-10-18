PBOC Pushes for Expansive Economic Policies

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), along with financial regulators, has convened pivotal meetings with key financial institutions. During these discussions, they emphasized the urgent need to implement expansive policy measures aimed at bolstering the nation's economy and enhancing the capital markets.

The PBOC issued a statement urging participants to increase credit support for the real economy and to ensure reasonable growth trajectories in the total amount of money and credit. This aligns with the bank's broader objective to stabilize the economic landscape.

Additionally, the bank called for a solid approach to interest rate adjustments while highlighting two funding schemes specifically designed to support the stock market. These initiatives were deliberated in a session attended by representatives from banks, brokerages, and fund companies.