Emergency Plea to Block Venezuelan Deportations

On Friday, lawyers representing Venezuelan men detained by the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeal aims to halt the deportation of these individuals without the Supreme Court-mandated judicial review.

The American Civil Liberties Union, in their legal submission, asserted that several men have already been placed on buses, seemingly en route to airports. This move has intensified concerns about expedited deportations lacking proper legal oversight.

The lawyers' urgent plea underscores the potential violation of legal rights, as they press the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure the mandated judicial review is conducted before any deportations proceed.

