Emergency Plea to Block Venezuelan Deportations
Lawyers representing Venezuelan men detained by the Trump administration have submitted an urgent appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to prevent deportations without judicial review. The ACLU claims deportees are already being transported to airports, highlighting the urgency of their request to halt these actions.
On Friday, lawyers representing Venezuelan men detained by the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeal aims to halt the deportation of these individuals without the Supreme Court-mandated judicial review.
The American Civil Liberties Union, in their legal submission, asserted that several men have already been placed on buses, seemingly en route to airports. This move has intensified concerns about expedited deportations lacking proper legal oversight.
The lawyers' urgent plea underscores the potential violation of legal rights, as they press the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure the mandated judicial review is conducted before any deportations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan
- deportation
- Trump
- administration
- ACLU
- emergency
- Supreme Court
- lawyers
- buses
- airports
ALSO READ
Congress will very soon be challenging in Supreme Court constitutionality of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Jairam Ramesh.
Congress to Challenge Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Supreme Court
Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court
Congress to Challenge Constitutionality of Wakf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court
Supreme Court Directs Yasin Malik to Cross-Examine Witnesses via Video from Jail