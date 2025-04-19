Supreme Battle: Legal Clash Over Venezuelan Deportation

Attorneys representing Venezuelan detainees in Texas have approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking intervention to stop their impending deportations, which they argue breach judicial review protocols.

The American Civil Liberties Union indicated that men classified as gang members at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility face wrongful removal. The Supreme Court was contacted after efforts to block the deportations through lower courts proved unsuccessful.

This case highlights a contentious issue of due process, questioning the Trump administration's compliance with Supreme Court mandates on migrant deportations.

