Supreme Battle: Legal Clash Over Venezuelan Deportation

Lawyers for Venezuelan men detained in Texas have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to halt imminent deportations they claim lack required judicial oversight. The case contests the Trump administration's adherence to judicial limits, potentially sparking a constitutional crisis between government branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:19 IST
Attorneys representing Venezuelan detainees in Texas have approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking intervention to stop their impending deportations, which they argue breach judicial review protocols.

The American Civil Liberties Union indicated that men classified as gang members at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility face wrongful removal. The Supreme Court was contacted after efforts to block the deportations through lower courts proved unsuccessful.

This case highlights a contentious issue of due process, questioning the Trump administration's compliance with Supreme Court mandates on migrant deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

