Student's Detention Sparks Debate Over Immigration and Free Speech in America

A federal judge has taken a significant step in the case involving a Tufts University student, Rumeysa Ozturk, ordering her transfer from a Louisiana detention facility to Vermont.

Turkish national Ozturk was detained due to her pro-Palestinian advocacy, leading to a viral controversy captured on video as she was arrested in Massachusetts.

The case challenges the Trump administration's immigration policies, raising questions about free speech and due process in the U.S., with legal debates continuing in courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)