Attorney General Letitia James Faces Scrutiny Amidst Allegations

Letitia James, New York's Attorney General, is under fire as William Pulte, a former Trump housing official, demands a federal investigation into her alleged bank fraud. Claims involve James's involvement in a Norfolk property purchase and discrepancies in her Brooklyn house unit count. James denies wrongdoing, calling it retaliatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norfolk | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Attorney General Letitia James finds herself embroiled in controversy over her involvement in a real estate transaction in Norfolk, Virginia. Allegations have emerged regarding her declaration of the property as her primary residence, despite holding the official position that requires her to reside in New York.

William Pulte, a former senior housing official during the Trump administration, has called for a federal investigation as he accuses James of bank fraud. A document from the transaction has become a focal point of his claim, suggesting James misrepresented her intention regarding the property's residency status.

Meanwhile, scrutiny has also surfaced over discrepancies involving the number of housing units in a Brooklyn property owned by James since 2001. Although city inspections found no violations, critics remain skeptical. James vehemently denies the allegations, describing them as retaliation for her legal victories against Donald Trump.

