India's Content Revolution: AI at the Helm

At the India Mobile Congress 2024 in New Delhi, a panel discussed AI's impact on content creation. Speakers emphasized India's potential to become a global leader in this space, predicting significant market growth. AI is enhancing regional content while supporting, not replacing, human creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:24 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at IMC 2024 (Photo: IMC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Mobile Congress 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, hosted an insightful panel titled "Revolutionizing Content Creation in India." Discussion centered on AI's transformative influence in content creation as India positions itself as a global leader, with market growth predicted from $30 billion to $480 billion by 2035.

Minister Scindia underscored India's potential as the future content creation capital, stressing democratized information access and readiness for technologies like 6G. The panel discussed AI's supportive role in enhancing human creativity, rather than supplanting it.

Technology expert Rajiv Makhni emphasized AI's impact on regional content, noting a shift with 95% of YouTube content now in regional languages. Content creators like Sahiba Bali and Naman Deshmukh reassured that AI is an enabler, enhancing accessibility and quality while preserving the essential human element.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

