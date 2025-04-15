Union Minister Scindia Urges BSNL to Drive Growth with Monthly Strategic Meetings

In a significant move aimed at propelling Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) towards sustained growth, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, convened a strategic meeting on Tuesday with the telecom giant's leadership. The gathering, held at Sanchar Bhawan, included BSNL's Chairman and Managing Director Robert Ravi, alongside Senior Officers and Chief General Managers (CGMs) from all 27 circles.

Minister Scindia called upon all members of the BSNL team to actively participate in the company's growth narrative by decentralizing work processes and empowering employees at every level. Addressing the assembly, he applauded the team for achieving a net profit after 18 years and stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum through focused customer acquisition and retention initiatives.

To cultivate a culture of continuous improvement, Scindia proposed monthly meetings for the BSNL team to discuss best practices and regional challenges, urging each circle to devise a 'customer growth plan' and a 'business plan' for fiscal year 2025-26. This proactive approach aims to integrate innovative solutions and empower CGMs, fostering dynamic dialogue and enhancing operational sustainability and profitability.

