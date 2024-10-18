ABP Digital Pioneers a Vibrant Durga Puja Celebration with Ananda Utsav

New Delhi: ABP Digital, a prestigious division of the ABP Group, is harnessing its vast audience to celebrate Durga Puja 2024 with grandeur. With synergies drawn from Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph, the platform engages more than 15 million readers and 10 million followers on social media, offering an enriched festive experience.

Titled 'Ananda Utsav,' ABP Digital's comprehensive Puja coverage caters to a diverse audience through its digital platform. This festive hub offers an eclectic mix of content — from fashion tips and culinary recommendations to cultural insights. As the Puja approaches, audiences turn to Ananda Utsav for real-time updates on pandals, processions, and performances.

ABP Digital's festival coverage is bolstered by high-profile brand partnerships. Collaborations include ENO Chewy Bites as a food partner and Raymonds for fashion, among others, enhancing reach and engagement. Initiatives like Agomonir Adda, a celebrity chat show, and community contests foster anticipation and unity, celebrating both cultural heritage and contemporary trends.

Competitions such as Abasoner Sinhasone and Sera Sarbojonin emphasize community bonding, celebrating the best of Resident Welfare Associations and community pujas. These initiatives, enriched by brand collaborations with Cadbury Celebrations, highlight creativity and unity among communities, showcasing vibrant activities like dhunuchi nach and sindur khela.

Beyond tradition, the campaign celebrates culinary excellence with contests like Pujor Sera Bhog, showcasing Kolkata's best bhog preparations. Sustainable and fashionable initiatives are also highlighted with collaborations with eco-friendly brands and fashion campaigns, reinforcing the festival's vibrant modernity.

ABP Digital's strategic approach to Durga Puja exemplifies a seamless blend of cultural tradition and modern innovation, leaving a profound impact on its audience through diverse brand partnerships and dynamic community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)