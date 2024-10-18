Digital Transformation in Export Certification: DGFT's New Online Facility

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has made a significant move towards digitalization by launching an online facility for certifying authorities. This initiative allows chartered accountants and company secretaries to submit digitally signed documents, showcasing a leap towards streamlining bureaucratic processes for exporters.

According to a recent trade notice, the new system facilitates exporters in seamlessly integrating essential documents or certificates with their online applications, applicable under various schemes of the foreign trade policy. This development is anticipated to enhance the ease of doing business for exporters across the board.

The digital transformation fully integrates certificates related to the consumption and stock of duty-free imported or domestically sourced raw materials and components under advanced authorization and Duty-Free Import Authorization (DFIA) schemes. Consequently, it allows manufacturers to import raw materials without incurring certain customs duties, thereby incentivizing export production.

