Left Menu

Digital Transformation in Export Certification: DGFT's New Online Facility

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced an online platform enabling certifying authorities such as chartered accountants and company secretaries to submit digitally signed documents. This system enhances ease of business for exporters by integrating these documents with online applications under various foreign trade schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:23 IST
Digital Transformation in Export Certification: DGFT's New Online Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has made a significant move towards digitalization by launching an online facility for certifying authorities. This initiative allows chartered accountants and company secretaries to submit digitally signed documents, showcasing a leap towards streamlining bureaucratic processes for exporters.

According to a recent trade notice, the new system facilitates exporters in seamlessly integrating essential documents or certificates with their online applications, applicable under various schemes of the foreign trade policy. This development is anticipated to enhance the ease of doing business for exporters across the board.

The digital transformation fully integrates certificates related to the consumption and stock of duty-free imported or domestically sourced raw materials and components under advanced authorization and Duty-Free Import Authorization (DFIA) schemes. Consequently, it allows manufacturers to import raw materials without incurring certain customs duties, thereby incentivizing export production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024