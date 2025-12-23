Left Menu

Political Dance: Unveiling Alliances for Pune's Civic Elections

Amidst talks of coalition dynamics for Pune's civic elections, Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president, refuted claims of an official alliance with Ajit Pawar's faction. Despite veteran leader Ankush Kakade's statements, negotiations continue within the Maha Vikas Aghadi to strategize against the BJP in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the political landscape of Pune, the possibility of an alliance between Supriya Sule's party and Ajit Pawar's faction has stirred conversations yet remains officially unconfirmed. On Tuesday, Sule, the NCP (SP) working president, addressed rumors, stating no formal proposals have been exchanged.

Meanwhile, veteran leader Ankush Kakade claimed a principle decision for joint contesting in the civic polls had been made during a recent meeting between NCP and NCP (SP) members. Efforts are under consideration to involve Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, including Shiv Sena and Congress, to strengthen opposition against the BJP's influence in Pune.

Despite Kakade's remarks, Sule emphasized any alliance decision would prioritize the interests of Pune's population and development. Ongoing meetings among various leaders aim to solidify a united front for the upcoming elections, potentially bringing together political families long divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

