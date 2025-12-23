Cracking Down on Illegal Fishing: South Korea Toughens Stance
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has commanded a forceful response to the illegal activities of Chinese fishing vessels in South Korean waters, urging the coast guard to impose harsher penalties, including heftier fines, to deter unlawful fishing within South Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone.
In a robust move to safeguard national waters, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has directed a stringent crackdown on unauthorized Chinese fishing operations.
The president instructed the coast guard to implement tougher penalties, such as increased fines, as a means to halt illegal fishing.
This decisive action targets the unlawful fishing in South Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone, a vital area for the nation's maritime resources.
