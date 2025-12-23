Left Menu

Cracking Down on Illegal Fishing: South Korea Toughens Stance

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has commanded a forceful response to the illegal activities of Chinese fishing vessels in South Korean waters, urging the coast guard to impose harsher penalties, including heftier fines, to deter unlawful fishing within South Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:51 IST
Cracking Down on Illegal Fishing: South Korea Toughens Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a robust move to safeguard national waters, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has directed a stringent crackdown on unauthorized Chinese fishing operations.

The president instructed the coast guard to implement tougher penalties, such as increased fines, as a means to halt illegal fishing.

This decisive action targets the unlawful fishing in South Korea's Exclusive Economic Zone, a vital area for the nation's maritime resources.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025