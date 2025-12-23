Left Menu

Niigata Governor Gives Green Light to Revive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant

Governor Hideyo Hanazumi of Niigata has approved the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, overcoming a decade-long hurdle after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. With safety pledges and local consent, preparations begin anew amid Japan's renewed nuclear strategy and energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:51 IST
Niigata Governor Gives Green Light to Revive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Governor Hideyo Hanazumi of Niigata formally approved the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, marking a significant step towards Japan's nuclear energy resurgence. The plant, the world's largest, has been idle for over a decade due to the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Meeting with Economy and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Hanazumi expressed local consent, contingent upon government assurances of safety and emergency preparedness. TEPCO, the utility company, plans to apply for final safety inspections this week for a potential January resumption of the No. 6 reactor, while the No. 7 reactor's restart remains years away.

This decision reflects Japan's broader shift back to nuclear power amid global energy shortages and climate change pressures. Despite past controversies, the plan received support from the Niigata prefectural assembly, approving related budget allocations. Public safety concerns persist, particularly following the recent earthquake in the Noto region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025