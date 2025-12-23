Niigata Governor Gives Green Light to Revive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant

Governor Hideyo Hanazumi of Niigata formally approved the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, marking a significant step towards Japan's nuclear energy resurgence. The plant, the world's largest, has been idle for over a decade due to the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Meeting with Economy and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Hanazumi expressed local consent, contingent upon government assurances of safety and emergency preparedness. TEPCO, the utility company, plans to apply for final safety inspections this week for a potential January resumption of the No. 6 reactor, while the No. 7 reactor's restart remains years away.

This decision reflects Japan's broader shift back to nuclear power amid global energy shortages and climate change pressures. Despite past controversies, the plan received support from the Niigata prefectural assembly, approving related budget allocations. Public safety concerns persist, particularly following the recent earthquake in the Noto region.

(With inputs from agencies.)