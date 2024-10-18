Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Euro Decline and Strong U.S. Data

The dollar sees its third weekly rise, bolstered by strong U.S. data and a dovish European Central Bank outlook. With economic data from China and potential U.S. political changes, global currencies react. Trump's policies influence investor predictions, while euro faces decline amidst ECB rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:49 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Euro Decline and Strong U.S. Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar has secured its third consecutive weekly gain, driven by robust American economic data and a dovish stance from the European Central Bank. Market expectations for U.S. interest rate drops have been pushed further due to potential policy changes if Donald Trump wins the upcoming presidential election.

In Europe, the ECB reduced eurozone interest rates by a quarter point, aligning with projected estimates and acknowledging the region's slowing economic growth. Consequently, the euro is experiencing its steepest three-week decline against the dollar since 2022, plummeting around 3% as traders anticipate continuous rate cuts from the ECB.

Meanwhile, China's economic response remains muted, although Beijing's additional stimulus measures provided some boost to local assets. The yuan faced a significant weekly decline against the dollar, offset slightly by the launch of the Securities, Fund, and Insurance Swap Facility by the People's Bank of China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024