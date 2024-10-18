Left Menu

Star-Studded Event Lights Up Dubai for 'Jogan 2.0' Premiere

Digital Desi Productions unveiled the highly awaited remix 'Jogan 2.0' in a grand event at Star Cinemas, Dubai. Led by Suraj Jumani, the event featured a stellar cast and drew acclaim for its artistic innovation, supported by media partner Khaleej Times, reaching audiences worldwide.

Updated: 18-10-2024 15:57 IST
Star-Studded Event Lights Up Dubai for 'Jogan 2.0' Premiere
Grand Screening Of Jogan 2, A Project By Suraj Jumani. Image Credit: ANI
On October 3rd, the atmosphere at Star Cinemas Ghurair in Dubai was electrifying as Digital Desi Productions debuted the eagerly awaited 'Jogan 2.0'. The grand screening thrilled attendees with appearances by a star-studded ensemble, including Mariyam Kisat, Tarun UD, and Suraj Jumani.

'Jogan 2.0', a remix of the cherished 2023 track, captivated fans with its innovative blend of contemporary and traditional musical influences, underscoring the creative vision of Suraj Jumani. His leadership has propelled Digital Desi Productions as a cornerstone in the entertainment industry, amassing millions of views on its projects.

The release event was a testament to artistic creativity, featuring interactive experiences and behind-the-scenes insights shared by the cast. The support of media partner Khaleej Times amplified the reach of the remix, now available on YouTube and various audio platforms, and it's gaining momentum online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

