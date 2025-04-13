Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Autistic Teen Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Idaho

A 17-year-old autistic and nonverbal teenager, Victor Perez, was fatally shot by Idaho police. The incident occurred after officers responded to a 911 call. Perez, who had cerebral palsy, was holding a knife but not intoxicated. The shooting prompted local outrage and prompted multiple investigations.

  • Country:
  • United States

The death of Victor Perez, an autistic and nonverbal 17-year-old, has sparked outrage in Idaho after police shot him repeatedly on April 5. Perez, who also had cerebral palsy, was taken off life support Saturday following a prolonged coma. Tests confirmed the teenager had no brain activity.

Perez was shot by Pocatello police officers after they responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife. The officers reportedly fired within seconds of their arrival, making no attempt to de-escalate the situation, according to video evidence. The incident has raised questions about police conduct and procedures.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Meanwhile, Pocatello's mayor expressed condolences to Perez's family and acknowledged the community grief. The officers involved remain on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

