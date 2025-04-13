Serbia's Power Struggle: Vucic's Rally and Anti-Government Protests
A large rally was held in Belgrade, supporting President Aleksandar Vucic in response to ongoing anti-corruption protests. The demonstrations follow a tragic railway collapse, raising accusations of corruption. Tensions peaked, with clashes between Vucic's supporters and anti-government protesters aiming to block access to the rally.
A massive rally took place in Belgrade on Saturday, drawing thousands of participants in a show of support for President Aleksandar Vucic. This event, organized by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, came after months of mounting anti-corruption protests, sparked by a fatal railway station roof collapse.
The rally drew individuals from across Serbia, Kosovo, and Bosnia, with the main streets of Belgrade buzzing with attendees and stands offering food and drink. It was perceived as a direct response to a large anti-government demonstration held on March 15, which saw over 100,000 people take to the streets, the largest in decades.
Tensions were high as Vucic's supporters faced off with anti-government protestors, leading to clashes. In Novi Pazar, activists sought to block buses carrying Vucic's backers, while in Belgrade, protesters attempted to impede bus access to the city center, prompting police intervention.
