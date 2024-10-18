Left Menu

CRE8-24: Igniting Young Minds in Science and Innovation at ITM Baroda University

ITM (SLS) Baroda University in Vadodara hosted CRE8-24, an event focused on science and innovation that attracted over 1,000 students from 30 schools. It featured competitions and workshops on various technological topics, culminating in cash awards for winners, and showcased student innovation in fields like robotics and data analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:51 IST
ITM SLS Baroda University Hosts CRE8-24: A Celebration of Innovation and Science. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vadodara, India—In a remarkable blend of education and inspiration, CRE8-24: The Art and Science of Innovation took center stage at ITM (SLS) Baroda University on October 4th. The event brought together more than 1,000 students from over 30 schools, engaging them in a celebration of science, technology, and innovation.

The event lineup was replete with activities designed to stimulate young minds. Highlights included competitions like Working and Static Model Displays, Shark Tank Junior, and Scavenger Hunt, alongside a Management Quiz. Workshops delved into cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cyber Security, offering students hands-on training. Esteemed judges, including experts from IIT-Bombay and SAC-ISRO, evaluated the participants' entries.

Participants showcased pioneering models, from robotics and wind turbines to water purification systems and automated irrigation. CRE8-24 aimed to spark early interest in scientific endeavors, pushing students towards contributing to national progress. Awards totaling Rs51,000 were distributed among the winners, alongside trophies and certificates. Students also received participation certificates.

The event concluded with a keynote by SAC-ISRO's Deputy Director, Shri Jaimin Desai, who praised the university's efforts and invited participants to visit their facilities in Ahmedabad. University President Shri Kanupriya Singh highlighted the students' potential for global impact, accentuating the importance of platforms like CRE8 for fostering innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

