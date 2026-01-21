Hostel Clashes in Patna: Unrest Among University Students

Law enforcement conducted a series of raids following reports of violent clashes among hostel residents at Patna University, revealing deeper tensions.

According to City Superintendent of Police Diksha, the confrontation erupted over minor disagreements, leading to the discovery of crude explosive devices during searches.

Police have launched actions against both current students and former residents lingering in the area, urging them to resolve conflicts peacefully to safeguard their academic futures.

