Wipro Soars on Strong Q2 Profits Despite Revenue Challenges

Shares of IT giant Wipro soared nearly 4% on Friday, bolstered by a strong second-quarter performance that revealed a 21.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit. This announcement sparked a rally, sending the stock price up as much as 5.52% during the trading session.

Analysts noted the firm's market valuation surged by over Rs 10,414 crore, reaching a substantial Rs 2,87,049.91 crore. The stock witnessed significant trading volumes on both major exchanges, reflecting investor confidence even amid guidance indicating a tighter revenue growth outlook for the upcoming quarter.

CEO Srini Pallia attributed Q2's robust results to strategic execution and maintained optimism for the company's long-term potential, despite predicting flat sequential revenue growth for the next quarter due to seasonal factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)