Strike Turbulence: Spirit AeroSystems Furloughs Amid Boeing Crisis

Spirit AeroSystems announces a 21-day furlough for 700 employees due to a prolonged strike at Boeing. The disruption has affected production and storage space, with potential layoffs if the strike continues. Boeing's supply chain faces challenges from past crises, impacting jet production and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:03 IST
Spirit AeroSystems is set to furlough 700 workers for 21 days as a protracted strike at Boeing significantly impacts its operational and financial standing, according to a company spokesperson.

These furloughs, targeting employees working on Boeing's 767 and 777 jets, come amid halted production due to more than 33,000 factory workers on strike since September 13. The company has already imposed a hiring freeze, travel restrictions, and limited overtime to mitigate the financial strain.

Boeing suppliers have been forced to furlough workers and freeze investments amid ongoing industrial action. Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, Kansas, forewarns of potential additional furloughs and layoffs if the strike continues beyond November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

