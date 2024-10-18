India: The World's Most Sought-After Business Hub

In a significant declaration on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored India's growing stature as a global business hotspot. He attributed this to the nation's robust economic fundamentals, including controlled inflation, foreign exchange reserves surpassing USD 700 billion, and formidable economic growth rates.

Goyal touted India as the prime choice for investors worldwide. John Chambers, the former CEO of Cisco, recently expressed that USD 3 trillion is actively seeking investment destinations, positioning India as an unparalleled opportunity. He even offered to act as India's brand ambassador, showcasing the country's appeal.

Echoing this sentiment, Goyal reiterated that the world views India as a reliable business partner. "We are the envy of the world, and global businesses are eager to engage with India," he affirmed at a recent event.

(With inputs from agencies.)