Binance Expands Crypto Access in West and Central Africa with Mobile Money Payments

Binance, the world’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, continues to drive innovation and expand access to cryptocurrency across Africa. Users in Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Togo, and Senegal can now purchase cryptocurrency directly using mobile money payments, thanks to Binance’s new local partnerships.

The introduction of this service marks a significant step toward Binance’s goal of enhancing financial inclusion and simplifying cryptocurrency adoption throughout the continent. Samantha Fuller, Binance spokeswoman, emphasized the company's mission, stating, "We remain focused on advancing financial inclusion and delivering user-friendly solutions for crypto adoption across Africa. This expansion into West and Central Africa is a significant step in our mission to increase crypto adoption, providing millions of people with more direct access to the global digital economy.”

Currently, the new functionality supports only "BUY" transactions, making it easier for first-time crypto users to enter the digital asset space. The platform provides a secure and reliable method for users in these regions to acquire digital currencies, further strengthening Binance’s commitment to financial inclusion.

To buy cryptocurrency through Binance in these regions, users need to:

Log in to their Binance app and select [Add Funds] on the homepage.

Choose their local fiat currency from the top-right column.

Follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

This service aims to simplify entry points for new crypto users and provide more people in West and Central Africa with access to the global digital economy, reinforcing Binance’s broader vision of financial inclusion across the continent.