Major Acquisition: JSW-JFE Joint Venture Buys Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel in India

In a significant industry move, Jsquare Electrical Steel Nashik has reached an agreement to purchase 100% of the equity shares of thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for Rs 4,051.40 crore. The deal was officially announced on Friday through a regulatory filing.

Jsquare Electrical Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the joint venture between India's JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel Corporation, is spearheading this acquisition. The transaction signifies a pivotal step in their strategy to boost the share of value-added steel products in their portfolio.

Thyssenkrupp's spokesperson, Dennis Grimm, highlighted the strategic reasoning behind the sale, citing supply chain cost discrepancies in India as a hindrance to maintaining competitive pricing. The transaction is expected to close in a few months, marking a major shift in the Indian steel industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)