Elephant Tragedy Halts Train Services in Sri Lanka

In eastern Sri Lanka, a train carrying petrol derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants, killing two. The crash disrupted train services on the Batticaloa-Colombo line. Several elephants were injured, and the derailment caused considerable track damage, halting train operations entirely.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A tragic incident occurred in eastern Sri Lanka on Friday when a fuel train collided with a herd of elephants, resulting in the deaths of two of these majestic animals.

The crash, involving a train carrying 1 lakh litres of petrol, led to the derailment of four fuel tanks, with two tanks spilling their contents. Train services have been severely affected on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line as a result.

The collision happened in the early hours between Minneriya and Higurakgoda, a critical elephant corridor. Railroad officials report significant damage, canceling all train operations between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

