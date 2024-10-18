Elephant Tragedy Halts Train Services in Sri Lanka

A tragic incident occurred in eastern Sri Lanka on Friday when a fuel train collided with a herd of elephants, resulting in the deaths of two of these majestic animals.

The crash, involving a train carrying 1 lakh litres of petrol, led to the derailment of four fuel tanks, with two tanks spilling their contents. Train services have been severely affected on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line as a result.

The collision happened in the early hours between Minneriya and Higurakgoda, a critical elephant corridor. Railroad officials report significant damage, canceling all train operations between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)