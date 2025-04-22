Pacific Mourns Pope Francis: A Salute from the Political Front

In a moving tribute to Pope Francis, a wave of mourning spread across the Pacific region, highlighted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to pause his election campaigning to attend a mass in Melbourne.

Known for his advocacy for the powerless and environmental protection, the Pope left a profound impact on leaders like Albanese, who ordered flags to fly at half mast in his honor.

As early voting begins in the Australian elections, masses and tributes are planned throughout the Pacific, reflecting the dense Catholic populations in islands like Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

(With inputs from agencies.)