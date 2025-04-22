Left Menu

Pacific Mourns Pope Francis: A Salute from the Political Front

Following the passing of Pope Francis, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, involved in election campaigning, honored the late Pope by attending a mass and pausing political activities. Across the Pacific region, numerous masses and tributes are being organized to commemorate the Pope's life and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 05:25 IST
Pope Francis

In a moving tribute to Pope Francis, a wave of mourning spread across the Pacific region, highlighted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to pause his election campaigning to attend a mass in Melbourne.

Known for his advocacy for the powerless and environmental protection, the Pope left a profound impact on leaders like Albanese, who ordered flags to fly at half mast in his honor.

As early voting begins in the Australian elections, masses and tributes are planned throughout the Pacific, reflecting the dense Catholic populations in islands like Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

