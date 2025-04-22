Pacific Mourns Pope Francis: A Salute from the Political Front
Following the passing of Pope Francis, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, involved in election campaigning, honored the late Pope by attending a mass and pausing political activities. Across the Pacific region, numerous masses and tributes are being organized to commemorate the Pope's life and legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 05:25 IST
In a moving tribute to Pope Francis, a wave of mourning spread across the Pacific region, highlighted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to pause his election campaigning to attend a mass in Melbourne.
Known for his advocacy for the powerless and environmental protection, the Pope left a profound impact on leaders like Albanese, who ordered flags to fly at half mast in his honor.
As early voting begins in the Australian elections, masses and tributes are planned throughout the Pacific, reflecting the dense Catholic populations in islands like Tonga and Papua New Guinea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Mourning Amidst Conflict
Tragedy and Mourning: The Collapse at Jet Set Nightclub
Tragedy Strikes Twice: Young Woman Shot in Delhi Amidst Mourning Ritual
Mourning a Multifaceted Man: The Legacy of Sooranad Rajasekharan
Global Mourning: Archbishop Poola Anthony Pays Tribute to Pope Francis