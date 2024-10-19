Left Menu

Trailblazers in Telecom: IMC 2024 Awards Honor Innovation

The India Mobile Congress 2024 recognized pioneering achievements in the telecom sector with its prestigious awards. On the event's third day in New Delhi, leaders celebrated innovation across 19 categories, including Best Made in India Telecom Innovation and Most Innovative 5G Deployment.

Updated: 19-10-2024 11:20 IST
IMC 2024 Awards. Image Credit: ANI
The India Mobile Congress 2024 concluded its prestigious awards ceremony on October 19, honoring the finest in telecom innovation at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The event celebrated 19 categories of excellence, from groundbreaking 5G deployments to telecom innovations made entirely in India.

Dignitaries like Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and industry stalwarts such as Anil Kumar Bhardwaj and Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar graced the event. They underscored the relentless hard work and resilience within the Information and Communication Technology sector. Sekhar noted how the awards exemplify the industry's dedication to delivering world-class solutions.

Highlighted winners included Rakuten Symphony for 'Best Made in India Telecom Innovation' and Tata Elxsi for 'Most Innovative Telecom Software'. The ceremony underscored the remarkable contributions of startups, MSMEs, and corporations in pushing technological boundaries and setting new industry standards.

