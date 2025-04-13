Left Menu

Fury and Swords: Karni Sena's Showdown Over Rana Sanga Comments

A controversy erupted following remarks by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman against Rajput king Rana Sanga. The Karni Sena and other Kshatriya groups demanded an apology, gathering in Agra. Local authorities heightened security, and the Karni Sena's planned march was averted through intervention by officials and BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-04-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 00:44 IST
Fury and Swords: Karni Sena's Showdown Over Rana Sanga Comments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Agra witnessed heightened tensions as the Karni Sena and over 40 Kshatriya groups demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for his contentious remarks about Rajput king Rana Sanga. Clad in yellow and saffron, the groups wielded swords in a defiant gathering.

The protest, centered around the 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan', threatened to march towards Suman's residence, prompting local authorities to ramp up security. A sensitive situation was diffused by senior officials and BJP leaders, averting the planned march.

The unrest stems from Suman's Parliament remarks, where he labeled Rana Sanga a 'traitor'. This has sparked uproar among Rajput bodies, raising questions about regional history and identity. Meanwhile, security around Suman's residence remains tight as he seeks legal protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025