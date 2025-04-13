Fury and Swords: Karni Sena's Showdown Over Rana Sanga Comments

The city of Agra witnessed heightened tensions as the Karni Sena and over 40 Kshatriya groups demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for his contentious remarks about Rajput king Rana Sanga. Clad in yellow and saffron, the groups wielded swords in a defiant gathering.

The protest, centered around the 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan', threatened to march towards Suman's residence, prompting local authorities to ramp up security. A sensitive situation was diffused by senior officials and BJP leaders, averting the planned march.

The unrest stems from Suman's Parliament remarks, where he labeled Rana Sanga a 'traitor'. This has sparked uproar among Rajput bodies, raising questions about regional history and identity. Meanwhile, security around Suman's residence remains tight as he seeks legal protection.

