ECoR Cracks Down on Diwali Train Safety: How Passengers Can Help

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated a special drive against carrying illegal firecrackers and inflammable items on trains during Diwali. Aimed at ensuring passenger safety, stringent checks and awareness campaigns are being conducted while encouraging passengers to report any potential violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:25 IST
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has commenced a rigorous campaign against the illegal transportation of firecrackers and other flammable materials on its trains ahead of the Diwali festivities, an official statement confirmed. This initiative aims to ensure the utmost passenger safety during this festive season.

Authorities have emphasized that carrying hazardous goods such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, and flammable liquids is a punishable offense under the Railways Act, 1989, with potential imprisonment of up to three years. In a bid to make train journeys safer, passengers have been urged to exercise caution and abstain from carrying any explosive items.

All three ECoR divisions—Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair—will enforce stringent checks and surveillance. This precautionary move includes encouraging passengers to report any unlawful activities, complemented by efforts from the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and other security personnel working together to maintain compliance and enhance safety measures.

