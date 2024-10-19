Left Menu

Diwali Delights: Claridges' Exquisite Hampers for a Memorable Celebration

Experience a luxurious Diwali with Claridges' curated hampers. From traditional sweets to elegant gourmet treats, these hampers are crafted to enhance your festivities. Available at Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges, each selection promises to make your celebration truly special from September 15 to November 3, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:08 IST
Diwali Delights: Claridges' Exquisite Hampers for a Memorable Celebration
Luxury Galore Diwali Hamper. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Diwali, the Claridges Hotel Group is offering a sophisticated selection of festive hampers to elevate your celebrations. Designed with elegance and joy in mind, the curated hampers from Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges promise unforgettable moments filled with traditional sweets and gourmet treats.

Available for order both online and on-site at Ye Old Bakery, and exclusively online at Tiffin by Claridges, these festive offerings will be accessible from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024. Each hamper is more than a mere gift; it's a crafted celebration of Diwali, combining delightful artisanal goodies with traditional flavors.

Ranging from the sweet Mithai Box to the indulgent Luxury Galore Hamper, these packages cater to every taste and occasion. Hotel Manager Himanshu Kumar emphasized the care and passion poured into each hamper, designed to blend tradition with luxury for a truly memorable Diwali celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024