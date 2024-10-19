Diwali Delights: Claridges' Exquisite Hampers for a Memorable Celebration

This Diwali, the Claridges Hotel Group is offering a sophisticated selection of festive hampers to elevate your celebrations. Designed with elegance and joy in mind, the curated hampers from Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges promise unforgettable moments filled with traditional sweets and gourmet treats.

Available for order both online and on-site at Ye Old Bakery, and exclusively online at Tiffin by Claridges, these festive offerings will be accessible from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024. Each hamper is more than a mere gift; it's a crafted celebration of Diwali, combining delightful artisanal goodies with traditional flavors.

Ranging from the sweet Mithai Box to the indulgent Luxury Galore Hamper, these packages cater to every taste and occasion. Hotel Manager Himanshu Kumar emphasized the care and passion poured into each hamper, designed to blend tradition with luxury for a truly memorable Diwali celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)