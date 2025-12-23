Left Menu

Kerala to Challenge Verdict in Actress Assault Case

The Kerala government plans to appeal the 2017 actress assault case verdict against actor Dileep's acquittal and the sentences of six convicts. Approval has been granted by the state for the appeal, aiming to challenge the district court's judgment after the Kerala High Court's Christmas vacation.

Kerala to Challenge Verdict in Actress Assault Case
The Kerala government is stepping up its legal efforts by soon filing an appeal against the 2017 actress assault case verdict, which acquitted actor Dileep and sentenced six others. Sources confirmed the state's decision to proceed with challenging the district court's judgment.

Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar stated that the appeal is ready to be filed soon after the High Court's Christmas break. While the official order has not been received, Kumar has prepared a detailed report supporting the appeal.

The state government is pushing for a swift legal challenge, disputing both the sentences of the six convicted individuals and the acquittal of Dileep and three others. The courtroom relied on numerous witness testimonies, which the government argues should pertain equally to all accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

