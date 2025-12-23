Left Menu

China's Real Estate Market: Stabilization Efforts for 2026

China is set to focus on stabilizing its real estate market in 2026, as announced in a housing policy work conference. Policymakers outlined plans to implement urban renewal, city-specific policies for new supply control, and measures to destock, according to the housing ministry's publication.

China is making a concerted effort to stabilize its real estate market by 2026, according to a statement released following a government housing policy work conference.

Officials emphasized the importance of urban renewal and expressed commitment to implementing city-specific policies aimed at controlling new property supply.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce measures to reduce existing inventory, as reported by the housing ministry's official outlet.

