Left Menu

SMPP Ltd Sets Sights on Rs 4,000 Crore IPO

SMPP Ltd, an Indian defense equipment manufacturer, has filed for a Rs 4,000 crore IPO. The offering includes a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale by promoter Shiv Chand Kansal. The funds will be used for capital expenditure, including an ammunition manufacturing facility, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:54 IST
SMPP Ltd Sets Sights on Rs 4,000 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

SMPP Ltd, a prominent defense equipment manufacturer, has signaled its intent to raise Rs 4,000 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), as indicated in newly filed preliminary papers with regulator Sebi. The IPO will encompass a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 580 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by the promoter, Shiv Chand Kansal, totaling Rs 3,420 crore.

Kansal currently holds a 50% stake in SMPP, and the company might execute a pre-IPO placement, which could adjust the fresh issue size. The raised capital will primarily fund Rs 437.04 crore worth of capital expenditure to establish a new ammunition manufacturing facility, alongside general corporate needs.

SMPP Ltd, established in 1992, specializes in defense equipment production, manufacturing combustible cartridge cases, personal protection gear, and platform protection kits used by various security forces. Key financial institutions like Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the upcoming IPO, with SMPP shares set to list on the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024