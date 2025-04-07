Central Huijin's Strategic Moves to Stabilize China's Capital Markets
Central Huijin, China's sovereign fund, is taking active steps to stabilize the capital market amid turmoil caused by trade tensions. Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets suffered sharp declines after Beijing retaliated against U.S. tariffs, increasing investor concerns about a potential deep recession.
Central Huijin, the sovereign fund of China, is making concerted efforts to stabilize the country's capital markets according to official sources from Securities Times.
On Monday, Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a significant downturn following Beijing's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. trade measures, exacerbating fears of an exacerbated trade war.
Investors are increasingly worried that the ongoing tensions could plunge the global economy into a severe recession as uncertainty looms over financial markets.
