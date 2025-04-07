Left Menu

Central Huijin's Strategic Moves to Stabilize China's Capital Markets

Central Huijin, China's sovereign fund, is taking active steps to stabilize the capital market amid turmoil caused by trade tensions. Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets suffered sharp declines after Beijing retaliated against U.S. tariffs, increasing investor concerns about a potential deep recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central Huijin, the sovereign fund of China, is making concerted efforts to stabilize the country's capital markets according to official sources from Securities Times.

On Monday, Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a significant downturn following Beijing's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. trade measures, exacerbating fears of an exacerbated trade war.

Investors are increasingly worried that the ongoing tensions could plunge the global economy into a severe recession as uncertainty looms over financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

