Tamil Nadu's Defiant Stand: CM Stalin vs. Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accusing the DMK of using issues like NEET as diversion tactics. Stalin highlighted his government's welfare schemes, emphasized the state's development under DMK, and challenged Shah's claims of asserting BJP's control over Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvallur | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:49 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations against the DMK government, accusing it of diversion tactics through issues like NEET. At a government event near Ponneri, Stalin showcased various state welfare initiatives, including special provisions for differently-abled individuals, while emphasizing Tamil Nadu's development under his party's governance. He condemned opposition parties for making baseless accusations.

Highlighting the DMK's steadfast stance on national issues like NEET and delimitation, Stalin declared that his party remains a staunch advocate of states' rights. In response to Shah's recent remarks in Chennai, Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu fights for the rights of all states, and criticized the Central government for its inefficient actions, which prompted DMK's legal plea to the Supreme Court, resulting in a historic judgment.

Stalin challenged Shah's ability to promise key exemptions or funding allocations for Tamil Nadu, affirming his commitment, like his predecessor M Karunanidhi, to securing states' autonomy. Addressing BJP's influence, Stalin reiterated his belief in Tamil Nadu's distinct identity and vowed to resist any attempts by Delhi to impose control, as the Dravidian model government gears for 2026 elections.

