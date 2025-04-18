Trump Administration's New Rule: Streamlining Federal Employee Removal

The Trump administration is set to unveil a new regulatory measure, known as Schedule F, intended to expeditiously remove federal employees. This rule targets individuals perceived as impediments to President Trump's policy goals and is expected to significantly alter the federal workforce landscape.

Scheduled to be announced Friday, the rule simplifies procedures for the dismissal of staff deemed misaligned with the administration's directives. The move is reportedly aimed at ensuring that federal workers support and execute the president's agenda efficiently.

Sources familiar with the plan reveal that the rule's implementation could potentially reshape how federal agencies interact with civil servants, enhancing managerial control while sparking debate over employment security within federal ranks.

