Petro Halts Military Offensives: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a halt to military actions against a FARC faction to facilitate ongoing peace negotiations. The suspension follows a failed extension of a ceasefire and aims to ensure security and agricultural productivity. This is part of Petro’s broader agenda to end decades of conflict.

Updated: 18-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:48 IST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro took a decisive step towards sustainable peace on Friday by suspending military operations against a faction of what was once the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). This move is crucial for advancing peace negotiations with the rebel group.

The suspension comes after the lapse of a bilateral ceasefire agreement between the government and the FARC-EP. Expectations for an extension went unfulfilled, leading to the decree which will remain in place until May 18. The decision aims to secure transit routes and support agricultural activities in areas where FARC-EP is active.

Initiated in December 2023, the ceasefire had been extended multiple times before expiring. However, the government maintains that its expiration does not signify an end to peace discussions. President Petro views these talks, involving around 1,500 FARC members, as vital to resolving a 60-year conflict that has claimed over 450,000 lives, despite limited progress since his tenure began in 2022.

