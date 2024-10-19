Left Menu

Bomb Threats Target Flights to Mumbai: A Social Media Hoax

Multiple flights bound for Mumbai were targeted by bomb threats originating from a single social media account. Astonishingly, over 30 domestic flights received such threats, but all were deemed hoaxes. Authorities are now considering stringent measures to tackle this growing issue, including no-fly lists for perpetrators.

Bomb Threats Target Flights to Mumbai: A Social Media Hoax
In an alarming turn of events, six flights made scheduled landings at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday amid bomb threats communicated via social media. Authorities, however, dismissed these threats as 'hoax' and 'non-specific' following extensive checks.

The threats emerged from a singular social media account named 'Adha', highlighting various airlines. Although the claims mentioned several flights, only six were scheduled to land in Mumbai. Originating flights included those from Delhi, Goa, and Darbhanga, among others.

The implications of the threats were widespread, with more than 30 flights operated by Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air being targeted since Saturday morning. Notably, one flight even discovered a note threatening a bomb onboard. The Civil Aviation Ministry is now contemplating strict protocols to curb such incidents in the future, including blacklisting offenders from flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

