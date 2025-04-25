Left Menu

Global Outcry: UN and India Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The international community, led by UN and Indian leaders, condemns the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. With civilians targeted, global figures express solidarity with India. Measures against cross-border terrorism are announced, highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism and call for international cooperation to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders, including top UN and Indian officials, have expressed their strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, decrying the targeting of civilians as an unacceptable act of violence.

During a special event titled 'Empowering the Digital Citizen of the Future: Towards an Integrated Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)' hosted by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, officials began by denouncing the act, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen on April 22.

Following the attack, India announced retaliatory measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani military advisors from its high commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to hold accountable all those responsible, emphasizing that India's spirit remains unbroken by terrorism.

