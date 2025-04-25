Global Outcry: UN and India Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Global leaders, including top UN and Indian officials, have expressed their strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, decrying the targeting of civilians as an unacceptable act of violence.

During a special event titled 'Empowering the Digital Citizen of the Future: Towards an Integrated Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)' hosted by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, officials began by denouncing the act, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen on April 22.

Following the attack, India announced retaliatory measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani military advisors from its high commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to hold accountable all those responsible, emphasizing that India's spirit remains unbroken by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)