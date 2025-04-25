China Calls for Global Cooperation Amid G20 Trade Tensions

At a recent G20 meeting, China issued a stern warning about the insufficiency of global economic growth amid escalating trade wars and tariffs. China's Finance Minister Lan Foan advocated for enhanced multilateral cooperation to resolve disputes, urging dialogue and consultation on an equal footing.

The People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng noted that economic fragmentation and rising trade tensions have disrupted supply chains, impacting global growth momentum. He stressed the need for coordinated international macroeconomic and financial policies.

Other G20 participants echoed concerns, highlighting risks posed by trade tensions, tighter financing, and structural challenges. The U.S.-China tariff conflict featured prominently, with negotiations underway but Beijing denying any talks. Lan further emphasized strengthening Africa's development as part of collective G20 efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)