Left Menu

China Calls for Global Cooperation Amid G20 Trade Tensions

At a G20 meeting, China warned of insufficient global economic growth due to trade tensions and tariffs. Finance Minister Lan Foan emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation, while officials flagged increased global risks. The U.S.-China tariff conflict remained a central issue, with dialogues reported but not confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 08:44 IST
China Calls for Global Cooperation Amid G20 Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a recent G20 meeting, China issued a stern warning about the insufficiency of global economic growth amid escalating trade wars and tariffs. China's Finance Minister Lan Foan advocated for enhanced multilateral cooperation to resolve disputes, urging dialogue and consultation on an equal footing.

The People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng noted that economic fragmentation and rising trade tensions have disrupted supply chains, impacting global growth momentum. He stressed the need for coordinated international macroeconomic and financial policies.

Other G20 participants echoed concerns, highlighting risks posed by trade tensions, tighter financing, and structural challenges. The U.S.-China tariff conflict featured prominently, with negotiations underway but Beijing denying any talks. Lan further emphasized strengthening Africa's development as part of collective G20 efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025