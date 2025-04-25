Groundbreaking Fodder Variety Birsa Lathyrus-1 Set to Boost Yields in India
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has approved Birsa Lathyrus-1, an improved fodder crop variety developed by Birsa Agricultural University. Yielding 6.3% more than existing varieties, it offers superior nutritional content while proving resilient in parts of India. Developed over a decade, it aims to address fodder shortages.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has approved the release of Birsa Lathyrus-1, an advanced variety of fodder crop developed by the Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University (BAU).
Under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on fodder crops, this new variety boasts an average green fodder yield of 190 quintals per hectare—6.3% higher than the national check variety, Mahateora.
Designed for the north east and central zones, Birsa Lathyrus-1 is moderately resistant to leaf blight and supports conditions in Jharkhand. The variety offers per cent crude protein levels 4-5% above Mahateora and seeds yield 15% higher.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access