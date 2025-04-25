Groundbreaking Fodder Variety Birsa Lathyrus-1 Set to Boost Yields in India

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has approved the release of Birsa Lathyrus-1, an advanced variety of fodder crop developed by the Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University (BAU).

Under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on fodder crops, this new variety boasts an average green fodder yield of 190 quintals per hectare—6.3% higher than the national check variety, Mahateora.

Designed for the north east and central zones, Birsa Lathyrus-1 is moderately resistant to leaf blight and supports conditions in Jharkhand. The variety offers per cent crude protein levels 4-5% above Mahateora and seeds yield 15% higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)