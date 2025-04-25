Naidu's Vision: Andhra Pradesh Embraces PPP for 2047 Swarnandhra Drive
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advocates for large-scale development through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to achieve the Swarnandhra-2047 vision. Prioritizing sectors like roads, ports, healthcare, and tourism, Naidu seeks support from NABFiD and NIIF, while emphasizing efficient resource management and resolving bureaucratic issues.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the use of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to propel large-scale projects forward, aiming to fulfill the Swarnandhra-2047 vision through enhanced development investment.
Stressing the importance of efficient resource management and tapping every available source, Naidu emphasized that previous PPP initiatives have yielded positive results and called for prioritizing these models in sectors like roads, healthcare, and tourism.
Officials highlighted the possibilities of extending road projects under PPP and the role of financial bodies like NABFiD and NIIF in supporting new initiatives, as part of the state's pursuit of economic enhancement, particularly in tourism and logistics leveraging Andhra Pradesh's geographic potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
