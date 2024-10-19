Flipkart's Big Billion Days: A Festive Revival Fueled by Social Media

In a bold move shaped by customer demand, Flipkart announces the return of its famed Big Billion Days sale in time for Diwali 2024. This decision, influenced entirely by fervent social media conversations, marks the first instance of a sale reappearing within the same year purely due to consumer enthusiasm.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's tweet about his broken iPhone inadvertently sparked this revival. His social media post piqued public interest, drawing thousands into a conversation and prompting Flipkart's surprising decision to rejuvenate the sale, focusing exclusively on gadget discounts, including Apple iPhones and Samsung devices.

This campaign underscores Flipkart's shift from traditional advertising to authentic digital conversations, aiming to meet consumer desires. As Diwali approaches, Indian shoppers are urged to follow Flipkart on social media for exclusive deals and announcements, capitalizing on this unique shopper-driven sale event.

(With inputs from agencies.)