Controversial Protest in Indore: 'Holika Dahan' Targets Women Accused of Child Murder

In Indore, a men's welfare group staged a protest during 'Holika Dahan', burning pictures of 11 women accused of child murder. The event, organized by 'Paurush', aimed to spotlight crimes by women. Police are investigating due to missing permissions, with previous events facing legal hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:13 IST
In a dramatic and controversial protest during 'Holika Dahan' in Indore, a men's welfare organization, 'Paurush', burned images of 11 women accused of child murder, aiming to highlight crimes perpetrated by women.

The organization's president, Ashok Dashora, who is also a lawyer, declared that two of these women have already been judicially sentenced, while cases against the remaining nine are still in process.

Local police have launched an investigation into the unsanctioned event and promised appropriate action. This follows a similar attempt last year, where legal intervention stopped a protest targeting women accused of familial murders.

