In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Pestnetic Pest Control Services to host a memorable event at the Nirbhay Self Help Group orphanage in Shivnagar. Aimed at providing both material assistance and emotional support, the event was carefully orchestrated by Dashrath Sah and witnessed enthusiastic participation from a passionate volunteer team.

The gathering, which began around noon, saw 55 attendees, including orphaned children and dedicated volunteers, engaging in several hours of fun and learning. Essential supplies were distributed, alongside exciting games and interactive sessions that sparked joy and stimulated learning among the children.

Pestnetic Pest Control Services demonstrated great generosity by donating a variety of supplies such as noodles, fruits, stationery, books, and sporting equipment. These contributions served as crucial tools to enhance the children's educational and recreational experiences. The day was marked by interactive activities, including quizzes, games, and a session that explained IYDF's mission, fostering a sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

The dedication of volunteers, including Prempal Sharma, Sarvesh Sharma, and others, filled the event with laughter and warmth. Volunteers expressed how touching it was to see the children's appreciation and hoped that future events would continue to offer such meaningful support. The orphanage manager, Gaurav, shared his gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the dual impact—both material and emotional—it brought to the children.

The event underscored a commitment to ongoing support, with plans for IYDF and Pestnetic Pest Control Services to conduct similar future events, ensuring that these children receive continuous care and encouragement. This collaboration not only brought immediate joy but also inspired a vision for future efforts to alleviate the challenges faced by orphaned children.

